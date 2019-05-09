BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's basketball head coach Leon Rice added another integral piece to the future of the program, Wednesday, with the signing of transfer Marcus Shaver Jr. Shaver Jr. comes to the Broncos from the University of Portland where he just finished his sophomore year in 2018-19. He will redshirt the upcoming season and play the following two for Boise State.

With God all things are possible.I want to thank my family for their love and support.Also,my coaches/trainers who believed in me.Thank you to the schools who have been recruiting me. With that being said i have committed to Boise State and i am truly excited to be a Bronco. pic.twitter.com/2D4sG1aVJc — Marcus Shaver Jr (@marcus10shaver) May 9, 2019

"We recruited Marcus out of high school and we are thrilled that he chose to continue his college career at Boise State," Rice said. "He's a playmaking guard that has the ability to score in bunches. He's a dynamic player with a tremendous upside who will excel in our offensive system. He has a love for the game and a desire to get better – making him a perfect fit for our culture."

Shaver Jr. led the Pilots in scoring last season, averaging 14.8 points to go with 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also shot 36 percent from behind the arc while tying for a team-high 52 3-pointers in 2018-19.The 6-foot-2 combo guard was voted an All-WCC Honorable Mention for his efforts, giving him back-to-back seasons with the honor.Along with earning All-WCC Honorable Mention accolades as a first-year player, Shaver Jr. was also named a member of the WCC All-Freshman Team in 2017-18. Not only was he the team's leading scorer at 12.3 points per game, but he also finished the season shooting 85.8 percent from the charity stripe – the No. 2 percentage in the WCC that season.Shaver Jr. showed his ability to score throughout his time at UP, most notably going for a career-high 30 points against Pacific on Jan. 26, 2019. He totaled eight 20-point games over the course of his two seasons as a Pilot.He racked up 868 points at Portland and finished each of his two seasons ranked in the WCC's top 20 for scoring.

Shaver Jr. played his final high school season at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix and guided the Matadors to a perfect 27-0 record on his way to an Arizona 4A State Championship in 2016-17. He earned All-Arizona Basketball First Team honors as a senior after averaging 22.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game.Shadow Mountain earned an invitation to the prestigious Dick's Sporting Goods High School National Tournament after its banner season. Shaver Jr. finished with 19 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Matador's opening loss to the tournament's No. 3 seed – Montverde Academy (Fla.).He was given a three-star grade coming out of high school and was ranked as the fifth-best player in the state of Arizona in 2017.