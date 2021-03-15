Blue-Turf - Boise State selected to NIT Field

INDIANAPOLIS - Boise State men's basketball was selected to the National Invitation Tournament, the NCAA announced Sunday. The Broncos earned a No. 2 seed in the tournament and will face No. 3 SMU, Thursday, at 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, televised on ESPN.

The Broncos have been selected to three of the last four NIT fields. They are making their seventh appearance in the NIT. Boise State is 4-6 all-time in the tournament.

The 2021 NIT is a 16-team tournament, with all games taking place in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. First-round games will take place at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas, and the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The quarterfinals, semifinals, consolation and championship games will be played at Comerica Center.

The winner of Boise State and SMU will take on the winner of Memphis and Dayton. All four second-round games will take place March 25.

Boise State enters the tournament with an 18-8 record. The Broncos finished fourth in the Mountain West at 14-6 in conference play. They are joined in the NIT by fellow Mountain West member Colorado State.

Boise State is 5-6 all-time against SMU. The Mustangs are 11-5 on the year and finished fourth in the American Athletic Conference with a 7-4 league mark. SMU is guided by Kendric Davis who leads the AAC in scoring (18.8 points per game) and assists (7.4 assists per game).

Tickets will go on sale Monday, through the Boise State Athletic Ticket Office (broncosports.com/tickets). Attendance will be limited to no more than 25 percent capacity. Seating will be reserved in pods of two or four and facemasks will be required at all times.