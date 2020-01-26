News More News
Boise State romps in second half, rout Fresno State 87-63

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Abu Kijab scored 23 points and Boise State cruised to its fifth win in its last five games at Fresno State, earning an 87-53 win on Saturday night.

Fresno State's Aguir Agau, center, with Boise State's Abu Kigab, left, and Boise State's RJ Williams, right, battle for the ball during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno State's Aguir Agau, center, with Boise State's Abu Kigab, left, and Boise State's RJ Williams, right, battle for the ball during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in Fresno, Calif. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)

The Broncos built a 35-26 advantage at intermission and outscored the Bulldogs 52-27 over the final 20 minutes. Boise State shot 54.2% from the field for the game (32 of 59) and knocked down 14 of 28 from long range while four of its five starters reached double figures.

Justinian Jessup hit 5 of 10 from 3-point range and totalled 19 points for Boise State (13-8, 5-4 Mountain West). R.J. Williams and Derrick Alston each added 14 points.

Noah Blackwell was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and scored 14 points for Fresno State (6-14, 2-7).

