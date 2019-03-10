Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-10 13:02:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Boise State rolls past Air Force 80-52

AP
.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston scored 22 points, Zach Haneyadded 20 points and Boise State defeated Air Force 80-52 on Saturday.

Anox2voayukmtjjmfter
Boise State Senior, Zack Haney (11) scored a career-high 20 points on an 8-of-15 night from the field Saturday on Senior night.
Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

The Broncos took a 45-24 halftime lead by shooting 57 percent from the floor and making 7 of 16 3-pointers (39 percent).

Haney scored 14 points in the first half and Alston took over the scoring load in the second period, scoring 14 himself. Boise State pushed the lead to 30 on a 3-pointer by Alston and another Alston 3-pointer built a 33-point lead, 63-30 with 11:30 remaining.

Uokgv18306znpa4b03lj
Boise State Senior, David Wacker (33) had a solid Senior night performance with five points and seven rebounds (tying for the team high).
Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

Justinian Jessup added 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Broncos (12-19, 7-11 Mountain West). Jessup made three 3-pointers and Alston had four. The Broncos made 12 of 31 from 3-point distance.

Lavelle Scottie led Air Force (13-17, 8-10) with 10 points.

Zygupxbqgktvza78qytv
Big air. Boise State's Derrick Alston (21) went high for an impressive slam dunk put-back basket during the second half.
Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

Check out the online gallery below for more photos of Saturdays game.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}