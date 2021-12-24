Boise State pulls away in final 2 minutes, beats WSU 58-52

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Abu Kigab scored 19 points and Boise State pulled away in the final two minutes to beat Washington State 58-52 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.

Boise State's Tyson Degenhart (2) scored nine of his 11 points in the second half, including a a pair of free throws with 3:14 left that gave Boise State (9-4) a lead it never surrendered. WSU (8-5) cut climbed to within one a minute later, but Degenhart drilled a three-pointer with 2:05 to play and sent the blue-clad portion of his hometown crowd into a frenzy. (Boise State Athletics)

The game was tied at 42 before Tyson Degenhart made two free throws and a 3-pointer to help give Boise State a 49-45 lead with 2:03 remaining. Washington State pulled to 49-47 but the Broncos shot 9 of 10 from the line to end it.

Boise State forward Abu Kigab (24) finished with a game-high 19 points making 5-for-11 from the field. (Boise State Athletics)