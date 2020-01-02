BOISE, Idaho – Boise State Athletics intends to move forward with plans for a renovation of the east side of Albertsons Stadium, Director of Athletics Curt Apsey announced Thursday. A new dedicated website – BroncoSports.com/Eastside – has been built to highlight the project, including conceptual renderings, FAQs and information regarding how to get involved.

A timeline for the project will be established once it has been determined how quickly necessary revenue streams will be generated in order to begin the approval process with University leadership and the State Board of Education. This will not affect season ticket holders for the 2020 season. Additionally, until the project is approved and put out to bid, the actual cost is unable to be determined. The project will be funded with a combination of private fundraising and money associated with new premium seating options. The East Side Renovation will feature a complete remodel of the east side of Albertsons Stadium with a focus on touching every aspect of Bronco Athletics. Highlights include an exterior facelift, expanded concourse, upgraded amenities, premium seating, a brand-new academic center and a dedicated home for BroncoLife. This is an all-encompassing project designed to benefit every Boise State student-athlete, Bronco Nation and our community.

"It is a rare opportunity to take on a project that will impact every student-athlete in our department and our fans,” Apsey said. “That's what is so special about the East Side Renovation. This project benefits everybody."

As a result of the renovation, new seating options will become available on the east side and include a reconfigured lower bowl and premium seating. Those displaced will have priority in the reconfigured lower bowl based on their priority rank. All other season ticket holders will be able to select new seats during the normal upgrade process. The project, once completed, will offer two different seating options: 1. The lower bowl of the east side will be changing, and Boise State is committed to offering current ticket holders a better experience at a reasonable price. East side ticket holders will be closer to the field than ever before and can look forward to a larger concourse with upgraded restrooms and concessions. 2. Premium seating will be offered on the east side lower bowl of Albertsons Stadium for the first time. Approximately 300 club seats and 36 four-person loge boxes will be added along with a premium indoor club space with expanded food and beverage options. Current season ticket holders can add their name to our wait list for premium seating options.