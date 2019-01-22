Boise State gets verbal commitment from 3 star DK Blaylock
Boise State received a verbal commit Monday afternoon when 3 star wide receiver DK Blaylock tweeted out his commitment to play for the Broncos.
Psalms 37:5 Commit your way to the LORD; trust him and he will do this: THIS IS HOME 🔷🔶✍🏾 #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/f6xb60lNrK— DK Da Don 5 (@dkblaylock5) January 21, 2019
Blaylock, a 6’5, 175 lb. speedster out of New Deal, Texas was previously committed to Iowa State last summer but had decommitted from the Cyclones back in November.
As a Senior Blaylock racked up 52 receptions, for 1176 yards and 20 TD's for the Lions at New Deal high school. But almost as impressive was his performance on defense where he was a stand out at the Safety position. He earned post season honors for both earning first-team all-district selection at WIde Receiver and second-team at Safety
Not only was Blaylock a stand out athlete on both sides of the ball in football he was also an outstanding athlete in Basketball where he was named The Lone Star Preseason player of the Year after averaging a double double in each game he played in last season.
And in between football and basketball? Blaylock spends his time running track and field .
The Broncos already impressive 2019 recruiting class just keeps gettin better,