Boise State received a verbal commit Monday afternoon when 3 star wide receiver DK Blaylock tweeted out his commitment to play for the Broncos.

Psalms 37:5 Commit your way to the LORD; trust him and he will do this: THIS IS HOME 🔷🔶✍🏾 #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/f6xb60lNrK

Blaylock, a 6’5, 175 lb. speedster out of New Deal, Texas was previously committed to Iowa State last summer but had decommitted from the Cyclones back in November.

As a Senior Blaylock racked up 52 receptions, for 1176 yards and 20 TD's for the Lions at New Deal high school. But almost as impressive was his performance on defense where he was a stand out at the Safety position. He earned post season honors for both earning first-team all-district selection at WIde Receiver and second-team at Safety



