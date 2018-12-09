BOISE, Idaho – The Boise State football team announced its 2018 team awards at its annual banquet earlier this week. The top awards went to senior quarterback Brett Rypien (Team MVP), junior running back Alexander Mattison (Offensive MVP), and senior corner back Tyler Horton (Defensive MVP).

Stanley Brewster / BlueTurf.com

Rypien, who was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year, is the national leader among active players with 13,581 passing yards. He is the Mountain West Conference’s all-time leader in passing yards and completions (1,036). He is also the Mountain West and Boise State record holder for 300-yard passing performances with 21. Mattison is an All-Mountain West First Team selection and was named Offensive MVP of the Mountain West Championship game after rushing a Boise State record-tying 40 times for 200 yards and a touchdown. He is seventh in Bronco single-season history for rushing yards (1,415) and rushing touchdowns (17). Horton earned his second-straight All-Mountain West First Team honor. He tied an FBS record when he returned two fumbles for a touchdown in the season-opener at Troy. His 99-yard pick six at Nevada, Oct. 13 earned him a Boise State single-season record third defensive score.

Boise State QB Brett Rypien was names Team MVP. Stanley Brewster / Blur-Turf.com

Redshirt-sophomore corner back Avery Williams was named Special Team MVP for the second-consecutive year. He returned a kickoff for a score against Colorado State, Oct. 19 and his season-best 67-yard punt return set up a touchdown at Air Force, Oct. 27. Redshirt-senior offensive lineman Andres Preciado received the Pat Fuller Academic Achievement Award. He is a two-time Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Award winner (2015-16) and was named Academic All-Mountain West last fall. Redshirt-sophomores Ezra Cleveland and Curtis Weaver took him the Outstanding Offensive and Defensive Lineman Awards, respectively. Both were All-Mountain West First Team selections. Cleveland helped paved the way for Boise State’s 10th-straight season with a 1,000-yard rusher (Mattison) while Weaver has 9.5 sacks this season to raiser his career total to 20.5, sixth-best in Bronco history. The Lyle Smith “Bleed Blue” Award was presented to redshirt-senior wide receivers Sean Modster and A.J. Richardson and senior defensive lineman Durrant Miles. The award is given to the Bronco(s) who best represent the legacy of legendary coach Lyle Smith, embodying all the qualities of a true Bronco.

Junior running back Alexander Mattison was named Offensive MVP Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

Redshirt-senior Skyler Seibold took home the Hammer Award given to the most unselfish special teams player, as selected by the coaches. Scout Player of the Year honors went to freshman wide receiver Maclaine Griffin (offense), freshman safety Mujeeb Rufai (defense) and redshirt-sophomore linebacker Nick Provenzano (special teams). The team’s Denny Erickson Valor Award went to redshirt-senior STUD Jabril Frazier, the Plow Horse Award (strength award) was given to redshirt-junior offensive lineman John Molchon, and the Blue Blood Award (blue collar work ethic) was presented to freshman STUD Demitri Washington.