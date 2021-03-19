Blue-Turf - Boise State edges SMU 85-84 in NIT opener

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Devonaire Doutrive scored on a putback with 10.1 seconds to play and Boise State defeated SMU 85-84 in a first-round game of NIT on Thursday night.

Mladen Armus, who made the play to keep the ball alive for Doutrive, also made the defensive play on the other end that forced a turnover.

Boise State will play the winner of Saturday's Memphis-Dayton game in the quarterfinals next Thursday.

Armus scored 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Broncos (19-8), who hit a season-high 14 3-pointers with 21 assists, their second best. Emmanuel Akot hit a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to go with a career-high nine assists. Marcus Shaver Jr. and Derrick Alston both added 13 points and Doutrive had 10 with eight assists.