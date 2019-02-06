BOISE, Idaho – The Boise State football team’s 2019 schedule was released by the Mountain West, Monday. Dates are subject to change and kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

The home portion of the schedule is weighted toward early in the year, with Boise State hosting three September games. Following a season-opening neutral site game against Florida State (Jacksonville, Fla.; Aug. 31), the Broncos will host three-straight opponents at Albertsons Stadium – nonconference match-ups with Marshall (Sept. 7) and Portland State (Sept. 14), and then the Broncos’ MW opener, a meeting with Air Force (Sept. 21). Boise State hasn’t hosted three-straight home games since 2007, when the Broncos played Wyoming, Southern Miss, New Mexico State and Nevada at home in consecutive weeks. After the three-game homestand, Boise State will have its first of two open weeks during the 2019 season. Two of the Broncos’ three October games will be on the road, with a conference tilt at UNLV (Oct. 5) and a nonconference trip to BYU (Oct. 19) sandwiched around a home game against Hawai’i (Oct. 12).

Following the game with the Cougars, Boise State will have its second and final open week of the regular season. The Broncos close the final month of the regular season with five-straight games, opening November with a road trip to San Jose State (Nov. 2). Boise State will then host a pair of Mountain Division opponents at home – Wyoming (Nov. 9) and New Mexico (Nov. 16) – before playing its final two weeks on the road, also against a pair of Mountain Division rivals. The Broncos will square off against Utah State on Nov. 23, before concluding the regular season with a trip to Colorado State (Nov. 30). Boise State is the only school in the league to finish the regular season with road games in each of the final two weeks. The 2019 Mountain West Championship Game will be played on Dec. 7, featuring the Mountain and West Division Champions at a to-be-determined site. Today's announcement represents the first phase of the MW scheduling process. The league's national television partners -- ESPN and CBS Sports Network -- will now initiate a selection procedure, which will include the shifting of particular games to Thursdays and Fridays. That will be followed by the identification of network outlets and kick times.