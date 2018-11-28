The signees will begin classes in fall 2019 and be part of the first Boise State team to hit the diamond in 40 years when the Broncos open play in 2020.

“It’s a historic day for Boise State baseball as we continue to build something special,” Van Tol said. “We are fired up for this group to join the ‘Dirty Dozen’ and help lay the foundation and culture that ‘Bleeds Blue.’ Each of these student-athletes has a unique story to tell and they are excited to be part of history.

“They are embracing the opportunity to build something from scratch. They’re not afraid of the challenges that lie ahead and look forward to paving the way while setting the bar for the next class. These guys are difference makers on their teams, at their schools, and in their communities.

“These are OKGs (our kinda guys) who bring a skill set and mentality consistent with the overall profile and expectations of a student-athlete at Boise State. We’re excited about how the roster is coming together. Our goal from the beginning was to recruit a well-balanced, self-motivated, academic, competitive athlete with projection, and the ability to play multiple positions with a high baseball IQ. The pieces are coming together, 2020 will be here before we know it. Hang on for the ride!”