Boise State Baseball inks a dozen in 2018 signing class
BOISE, Idaho – A dozen student-athletes each signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Boise State, Broncos’ head coach Gary Van Tol announced, Friday.
The signees will begin classes in fall 2019 and be part of the first Boise State team to hit the diamond in 40 years when the Broncos open play in 2020.
“It’s a historic day for Boise State baseball as we continue to build something special,” Van Tol said. “We are fired up for this group to join the ‘Dirty Dozen’ and help lay the foundation and culture that ‘Bleeds Blue.’ Each of these student-athletes has a unique story to tell and they are excited to be part of history.
“They are embracing the opportunity to build something from scratch. They’re not afraid of the challenges that lie ahead and look forward to paving the way while setting the bar for the next class. These guys are difference makers on their teams, at their schools, and in their communities.
“These are OKGs (our kinda guys) who bring a skill set and mentality consistent with the overall profile and expectations of a student-athlete at Boise State. We’re excited about how the roster is coming together. Our goal from the beginning was to recruit a well-balanced, self-motivated, academic, competitive athlete with projection, and the ability to play multiple positions with a high baseball IQ. The pieces are coming together, 2020 will be here before we know it. Hang on for the ride!”
The signing class includes five pitchers, a catcher, a first baseman, three infielders, and a pair of outfielders. Of the 24 players now part of the program, eight graduated from an Idaho High School.
|NAME
|POS
|B/T
|HT
|WT
|Hometown / School
|
Chase Adkins
|
C
|
R/R
|
6-1
|
195
|
Grangeville, ID / Grangeville HS
|
Reagan Doss
|
OF
|
R/R
|
6-0
|
180
|
Round Rock TX / Round Rock HS
|
Stu Flesland
|
P
|
R/L
|
6-4
|
185
|
Colbert, WA / Mt. Spokane HS
|
Grant Gorrell
|
IF
|
R/R
|
5-9
|
167
|
Gilbert, AZ / Mesquite HS
|
Mitch Lines
|
P
|
R/R
|
6-0
|
190
|
Battle Ground, WA / Lower Columbia College
|
Torin Montgomery
|
1B
|
R/R
|
6-3
|
210
|
Kirkland, WA / Lake Washington HS
|
Hunter Omlid
|
P
|
R/R
|
6-1
|
170
|
Hamilton, MT / Hamilton HS
|
Christian Padilla
|
OF
|
R/R
|
5-11
|
160
|
Eagle, ID / Community Colleges of Spokane
|
Cole Posey
|
SS
|
R/R
|
5-10
|
175
|
Georgetown, TX / Georgetown HS
|
Brayden Spears
|
P
|
R/R
|
6-5
|
193
|
Brentwood, CA. /Liberty HS
|
Gabriel Subirats
|
P
|
R/R
|
6-0
|
205
|
Klein, T / Klein HS
|
Joe Yorke
|
1B
|
L/R
|
6-2
|
210
|
San Jose, CA / Archbishop Mitty HS
Chase Adkison
Led Grangeville High to an Idaho 2A state runner-up finish in 2018…batted .680 prior to the state tournament while setting school season and career records for triples…posted 7-2 record with 0.74 ERA on the mound…named MVP of All-Central Idaho League.
Reagan Doss
Lettered in baseball and football as a prep…helped Round Rock High reach Texas 6A baseball regional final in 2018…ranked among Austin area leaders in hits.
Stu Flesland
Led Mt. Spokane with six wins and two saves in 2017 and was named All-Greater Spokane League Second Team, only underclassmen pitcher on either first or second team…garnered first team all-league honors as a junior.
Grant Gorrell
Cousin of current Boise State pitcher Gavin Gorrell…batted .333 as a junior with 13 stolen bases at Mesquite (Ariz.) High…posted a 1.000 fielding percentage, primarily at second base.
Mitch Lines
Recorded 6-0 mark on the mound at Lower Columbia…registered a 1.94 ERA in 55 2/3 innings over 11 appearances, including seven starts.
Torin Montgomery
Batted .343 as a junior at Lake Washington High with a dozen extra-base hits in 23 games…added 20 runs scored and 18 RBI.
Hunter Omlid
Member of Montana state American Legion champion Bitterroot Red Sox in 2016-17…posted complete victory on the mound in 2018 Northwest Class A Regional.
Christian Padilla
Batted .278 with eight home runs and 31 RBI as a freshman for Community Colleges of Spokane…added 37 runs and 20 stolen bases in 41 games.
Cole Posey
Batted .298 with a .468 on-base percentage as a junior at Georgetown (Texas) High…notched 15 stolen bases in 28 games.
Brayden Spears
Started 11 games for Liberty (Calif.) High as a junior…posted a 2.91 ERA and 1.16 WHIP while fanning 54 in 55 1/3 innings.
Gabriel Subirats
Helped Klein (Texas) High reach Texas 6A regional semifinal round in 2018…recorded 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a junior.
Joe Yorke
Batted .377 last season at Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) High…collected 10 doubles in 27 games with an on-base percentage of .506 and a 1.115 OPS.
The 2018 signing class joins 12 current Bronco student-athletes. Current roster information can be found athttps://broncosports.com/roster.aspx?path=baseball.