Blue-Turf - Boise State AD search continues

“A thorough and exhaustive process will ensure our next leader is poised to build on our program and help it achieve even greater excellence,” Tromp said. “I am pleased, and certainly not surprised, at the level of interest we already have had in this important position.”





Boise State is in the process of naming a search committee, which will be finalized in the coming weeks. The committee will represent varied constituents, and will provide advice, consultation and assistance as the Broncos’ next athletic director is recruited and hired. An executive search firm will be selected by Dec. 1 to assist Boise State leadership and the search committee on this national effort.





Tromp has selected Mike Alden, former director of athletics at the University of Missouri, to advise the university leadership team throughout the transition.





“Our program’s reputation for excellence derives from our outstanding student athletes, coaches, staff and leadership professionals, as well as from their tremendous successes academically and athletically,” Tromp said. “We are profoundly proud of our athletic department, and are seeking an AD who can continue to elevate our programs. There are, of course, challenges ahead, but Boise State always has been known for boldly facing and rising to such challenges — and the amazing opportunities that lie before us make this an exciting time for Boise State.





“I want to express my thanks to those people who are providing critical support and leadership for the athletic department during the search, including Bob Carney, who has stepped in as interim AD, and our outstanding leadership team in Bronco Athletics. I am also deeply grateful for all of our devoted boosters, who not only Bleed Blue, but have generously shared their wisdom and insights at this time.”



