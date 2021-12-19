Balanced Broncos Cruise to Win

BOISE, Idaho - Boise State extended its win streak to five games with a 88-57 victory Sunday, against Montana Tech at ExtraMile Arena. Five different Broncos scored in double figures and seven different Broncos made at least one three-pointer as the team connected on a season-high 14 triples.

Boise State (8-4) used a pair of 10-0 runs in the first half to jump out to a 41-23 advantage at intermission. The Broncos were 6-of-12 from three-point range in the first half, including three triples from Marcus Shaver, Jr.

Emmanuel Akot led all scorers with 16 points, while chipping in a season-high seven assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal. Akot sparked Boise State's first-half runs by finding open shooters. He had six assists before halftime, five on three-pointers and one for a Mladen Armus dunk.

Armus did most of his damage on the glass. He grabbed 15 rebounds, the most of his Boise State career. It is the 15th time a Bronco has tallied 15 boards in a game under Leon Rice's 12 seasons as head coach. Armus is the fifth different Bronco during that time to record a 15-rebound game.

Kasean Pryor turned in a career day off the bench. Pryor scored 14 points in 11 minutes, going 5-for-6 from the field and making all three of his three-point attempts. The sophomore entered the game with eight career points. He added two rebounds and a steal.