Balanced Broncos Cruise to Win
BOISE, Idaho - Boise State extended its win streak to five games with a 88-57 victory Sunday, against Montana Tech at ExtraMile Arena. Five different Broncos scored in double figures and seven different Broncos made at least one three-pointer as the team connected on a season-high 14 triples.
Boise State (8-4) used a pair of 10-0 runs in the first half to jump out to a 41-23 advantage at intermission. The Broncos were 6-of-12 from three-point range in the first half, including three triples from Marcus Shaver, Jr.
Emmanuel Akot led all scorers with 16 points, while chipping in a season-high seven assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal. Akot sparked Boise State's first-half runs by finding open shooters. He had six assists before halftime, five on three-pointers and one for a Mladen Armus dunk.
Armus did most of his damage on the glass. He grabbed 15 rebounds, the most of his Boise State career. It is the 15th time a Bronco has tallied 15 boards in a game under Leon Rice's 12 seasons as head coach. Armus is the fifth different Bronco during that time to record a 15-rebound game.
Kasean Pryor turned in a career day off the bench. Pryor scored 14 points in 11 minutes, going 5-for-6 from the field and making all three of his three-point attempts. The sophomore entered the game with eight career points. He added two rebounds and a steal.
Montana Tech scored six consecutive points midway through the second half to get within 23 at 64-41 with 10:28 to play. Pryor scored the next six points to help keep the game out of reach. The Broncos eventually led by as many as 34.
Tyson Degenhart continued his hot streak, scoring 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Degenhart has scored in double figures each of the last six games since entering the starting lineup. He is averaging 15.3 points per game as a starter.
Shaver and Abu Kigab rounded out the double-figure scoring adding 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Boise State closes out nonconference play Wednesday, with a neutral-site game against Washington State in Spokane, Wash. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT from Spokane Arena and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.