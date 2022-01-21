Armus, Shaver Lift Broncos Past Utah State
LOGAN, Utah – Mladen Armus carried Boise State men’s basketball to the brink of an important road win with career highs of 22 points and 19 rebounds before Marcus Shaver Jr. put the Broncos over the top. Shaver buried a go-ahead three-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining to take down Utah State Thursday, 62-59, in Logan. The dramatic victory ran Boise State's win streak to 11, good for the second-longest streak in program history.
Boise State (14-4, 5-0 MW) scored the final six points of the game. Emmanuel Akot tied the game on a triple with 51 seconds left before Shaver delivered the game winner.
Armus crashed the glass all night. He had 12 rebounds by halftime and finished the game 19, including a career-best 10 offensive boards for the second time in three games. The Broncos grabbed 16 offensive rebounds as a team, leading to 23 second-chance points.
Armus scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the second half on 7-of-9 shooting. During a 10-minute stretch, from the 17:06 mark of the second half until there was 7:06 remaining, Armus scored 14 of Boise State's 21 points. The span ended with the Broncos leading 50-47 after Armus scored on a putback.
Utah State (10-9, 1-5 MW) responded, scoring six straight points in less than 90 seconds to reclaim a three-point lead of its own. The teams traded scores for the next four minutes, including a pair of baskets by Tyson Degenhart to keep Boise State within striking distance.
After Akot tied the game, the Broncos got a stop on the defensive end. After running the clock down, Shaver worked off a high ball screen from Armus, angling to the right side of the floor before crossing back over to his left and pulling up from just beyond the arc. His first basket of the game sent Boise State to 5-0 in the Mountain West, including three road wins.
Akot finished the game with 11 points, five rebounds and a career-high three blocks.
Utah State opened the scoring, but Boise State responded with a 7-0 run capped by an and-one layup from Armus. A three-pointer from the Aggies’ Brandon Horvath reclaimed the lead for Utah State 11-8, and the advantage stayed with the home team for the remainder of the half. A fadeaway jumper from Boise State’s Abu Kigab as time expired ended the first half and had the Broncos down six headed into the break.
Kigab was the third Bronco in double-figures, scoring 15 points on 7-14 shooting and adding nine rebounds.
Boise State continues its road trip Saturday, at San Diego State. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.