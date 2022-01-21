Armus, Shaver Lift Broncos Past Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Mladen Armus carried Boise State men’s basketball to the brink of an important road win with career highs of 22 points and 19 rebounds before Marcus Shaver Jr. put the Broncos over the top. Shaver buried a go-ahead three-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining to take down Utah State Thursday, 62-59, in Logan. The dramatic victory ran Boise State's win streak to 11, good for the second-longest streak in program history.

Boise State (14-4, 5-0 MW) scored the final six points of the game. Emmanuel Akot tied the game on a triple with 51 seconds left before Shaver delivered the game winner.

Armus crashed the glass all night. He had 12 rebounds by halftime and finished the game 19, including a career-best 10 offensive boards for the second time in three games. The Broncos grabbed 16 offensive rebounds as a team, leading to 23 second-chance points.

Armus scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the second half on 7-of-9 shooting. During a 10-minute stretch, from the 17:06 mark of the second half until there was 7:06 remaining, Armus scored 14 of Boise State's 21 points. The span ended with the Broncos leading 50-47 after Armus scored on a putback.

Utah State (10-9, 1-5 MW) responded, scoring six straight points in less than 90 seconds to reclaim a three-point lead of its own. The teams traded scores for the next four minutes, including a pair of baskets by Tyson Degenhart to keep Boise State within striking distance.