{{ timeAgo('2019-01-06 13:03:01 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Alston nets career-high 30, Boise St. beats San Diego St.

AP
.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston had a career-high 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Boise State led by double digits throughout the second half in an 88-64 win over San Diego State on Saturday night.

Boise State guard, Derrick Alston had a career high 30 points to lead all scorers and help the Broncos to a 88-64 win over the Aztecs.
Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

Alex Hobbs added 18 points for the Broncos (7-8, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), who have won three of their last four games.

Boise State led by 23 late in the first half and went into the break with a 46-25 lead. San Diego State opened the second half with a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to eleven but that was as close as the Aztecs (8-6, 0-1) would get.

Devin Watson had 24 points and Jalen McDaniels added 14 for San Diego State, which made just 3 of 21 from 3-point range.

The Broncos shot 57 percent from the floor.

Boise State's , Alex Hobbs (34) added 18 points for the Broncos Saturday night.
Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com
{{ article.author_name }}