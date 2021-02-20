 Blue-Turf - Alston leads Boise State sweep over Utah State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-20 10:06:50 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Alston leads Boise State sweep over Utah State

Blue-Turf.com
.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston Jr. had 23 points as Boise State edged past Utah State 81-77 on Friday night.

A Derrick Alston, Jr. three-pointer kick started a 14-0 Boise State run over less than four minutes, to take a five-point lead. Alston led the Broncos with 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting. He has scored at least 23 points in three consecutive games. The redshirt senior has scored at least 20 points in 12 games this season, including 10 of Boise State's 17 conference contests.
A Derrick Alston, Jr. three-pointer kick started a 14-0 Boise State run over less than four minutes, to take a five-point lead. Alston led the Broncos with 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting. He has scored at least 23 points in three consecutive games. The redshirt senior has scored at least 20 points in 12 games this season, including 10 of Boise State's 17 conference contests. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

Abu Kigab had 19 points for Boise State (18-4, 14-3 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Mladen Armus added 13 points and nine rebounds. RayJ Dennis had 10 points.

Neemias Queta had 30 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Aggies (14-7, 11-4). Justin Bean added 11 points. Brock Miller had 10 points.

Boise State's Miaden Armus carried the torch on both ends of the floor in closing minutes. He scored back-to-back contested, driving layups, the latter putting Boise State on top 75-72 with 1:47 left. Armus ended up with 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He is averaging 8.5 points and 7.9 rebounds in Mountain West play.
Boise State's Miaden Armus carried the torch on both ends of the floor in closing minutes. He scored back-to-back contested, driving layups, the latter putting Boise State on top 75-72 with 1:47 left. Armus ended up with 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He is averaging 8.5 points and 7.9 rebounds in Mountain West play. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. Boise State defeated Utah State 79-70 on Wednesday.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}