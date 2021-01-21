 Blue-Turf - Alston Jr. leads Boise State over Fresno State 73-51
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-21 14:22:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Alston Jr. leads Boise State over Fresno State 73-51

AP
.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston Jr. had 21 points as Boise State won its 13th consecutive game, easily defeating Fresno State 73-51 on Wednesday night.

an 20, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Derrick Alston Jr. (21) drives the lane during the first half versus the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena.
an 20, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Derrick Alston Jr. (21) drives the lane during the first half versus the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. (Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds for Boise State (13-1, 9-0 Mountain West Conference). Abu Kigab added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Mladen Armus had eight rebounds.

Fresno State scored 21 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Orlando Robinson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-6, 3-6). Jordan Campbell and Junior Ballard each had six rebounds.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}