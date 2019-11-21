BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Justinian Jessup scored seven of his nine points in overtime and Boise State defeated BYU 72-68 on Wednesday night.

Alston scored the Broncos' first four points in overtime but it was Jessup who gave Boise State (2-2) the lead for good with a 3-pointer. He added a steal and dunk plus two free throws.

Jessup was only 3 of 13 from the floor - 1 of 9 in regulation - and his only 3-pointer was just the third for Boise State on 19 attempts. But the Broncos were 19 of 27 at the free-throw line to BYU's 5 of 7.