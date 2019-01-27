Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-27 10:43:35 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Air Force beats Boise State with late rally

AP
.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Lavelle Scottie scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Chris Joyce scored a go-ahead jumper, and Air Force pulled away late to beat Boise State 74-60 on Tuesday night for the Broncos' third straight loss.

Fg8by906vrxuidakkzga
Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

A.J. Walker scored 18 points with six boards and four assists and Joyce added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons (8-11, 3-4 Mountain West Conference), who outrebounded the Broncos 41-22 and outshot them 54 percent to 36 percent.

Joyce's jumper broke open back-and-forth play for a 44-42 Air Force lead and the Falcons led by as many as six, but Boise State closed to 53-52 on Zach Haney's layup with 7:06 left. Joyce and Walker each hit jumpers and Air Force pulled away on a 13-4 run for a 63-55 lead and scored eight unanswered points in the final 2:15.

Air Force closed the first half with a 16-3 run and BSU's Malek Harwell tied it 33-33 at halftime with a free throw.

Derrick Alston scored 24 points and Haney had 11 for Boise State (8-11, 3-3).

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}